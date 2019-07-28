Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 158,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

