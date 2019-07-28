Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Amgen by 103.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $175.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

