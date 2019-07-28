AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,273,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 21,464,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.
AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.18 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.75.
About AmeriCold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
