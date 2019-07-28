AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,273,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 21,464,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.18 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

