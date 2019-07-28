American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $643,757,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $716,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,503 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.78. 4,236,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.85. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

