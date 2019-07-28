American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 6,176,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.78. 4,236,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,339. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $643,757,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $716,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

