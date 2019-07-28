American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,859,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,928.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.