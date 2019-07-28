Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 104.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

