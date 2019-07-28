Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,272,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com stock traded down $30.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,943.05. 4,919,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. The company has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

