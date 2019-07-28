Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,354.32.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $109.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,245.22. 6,058,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,116.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

