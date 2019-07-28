Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $118.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,250.41. 4,803,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,114.66. The company has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553 shares of company stock worth $645,043 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.73.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

