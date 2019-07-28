Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

