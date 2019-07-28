Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$49.16 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$41.14 and a 52 week high of C$50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.28.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Wajax in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.66.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.