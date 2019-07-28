Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARLP. B. Riley raised shares of Smart Sand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $20.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

