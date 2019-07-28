Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 142,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Y stock traded up $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $703.97. 68,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,243. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $692.15. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $714.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 37.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total transaction of $382,652.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total value of $190,258.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 50.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 730.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $102,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Y. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.33.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

