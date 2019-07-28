Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given $1.93 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $1.93 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 29 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of AXU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 846,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

