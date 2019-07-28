Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DETNF. Macquarie began coverage on Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$30.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

