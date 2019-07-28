Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DETNF. Macquarie began coverage on Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$30.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

