Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

AYR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE AYR opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84. Aircastle has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.27.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aircastle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth $16,038,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 239,909 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 11.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 181,270 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,939,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

