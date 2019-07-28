Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $230.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $231.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 45.7% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

