Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.20-8.25 EPS.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.55. 2,272,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,610. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut Steris from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

