Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.23. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.26-2.31 EPS.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $230.55. 2,272,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $231.45.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.77.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

