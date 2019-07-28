Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Receives $57.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.38.

AL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. 529,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,028. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $15,103,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,883,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 50,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,393.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,276,855.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,843,351. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,815,000 after buying an additional 313,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after buying an additional 289,140 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,271,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,372,000 after buying an additional 209,203 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3,293.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,193,019 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Air Lease by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,121,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

