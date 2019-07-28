AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $17.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.