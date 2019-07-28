Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post $6.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. Affimed posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,488.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $36.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $87.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $169.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Affimed had a negative net margin of 29.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFMD. Laidlaw set a $10.00 price objective on Affimed and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $5.63.

Affimed stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.84. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 69.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 29,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

