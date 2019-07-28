Aencoin (AEN) Price Hits $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Aencoin token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Aencoin has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Aencoin has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and $86,439.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aencoin

Aencoin is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,681,828 tokens. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

