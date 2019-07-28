Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.05 price target for the company.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $776.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $770.56. Adyen has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $848.84.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.