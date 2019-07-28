Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,681,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 117,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

ADAP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 239,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $315.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.54.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

