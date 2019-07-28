Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Timkensteel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

ACHC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 649,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.02 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 176,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 56,110 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

