Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.905-4.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.13.

NYSE:AAN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.08. 574,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $68.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $279,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,557.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $835,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,845 shares of company stock worth $3,443,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

