Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Aaron’s updated its FY19 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

Aaron’s stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $68.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $292,656.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,221. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

