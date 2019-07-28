$91.26 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $91.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.85 million and the highest is $92.90 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $73.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $391.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.74 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $641.51 million, with estimates ranging from $456.91 million to $934.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.37. 421,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,851. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

