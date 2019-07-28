$9.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.26 billion and the highest is $9.36 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 billion to $40.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.33 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 6,057,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,111,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

