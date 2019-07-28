8,003 Shares in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,706,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 208,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Axos Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

