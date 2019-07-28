$68.96 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report $68.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.90 million. Workiva posted sales of $59.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $285.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $286.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.90 million, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $337.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

WK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 207,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.96. Workiva has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,529,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,355. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Workiva by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

