$632.81 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post $632.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.32 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $575.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,102,048.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 164,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,034. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

