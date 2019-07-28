$6.97 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) to post sales of $6.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Robotics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 million. Restoration Robotics reported sales of $5.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will report full-year sales of $26.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $28.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $38.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restoration Robotics.

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,909.87% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Restoration Robotics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 666,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. Restoration Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Restoration Robotics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Restoration Robotics by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.