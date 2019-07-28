$6.95 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $6.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,410.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 million to $25.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $10.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a negative net margin of 342.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,523. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

