51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in 51job were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,082,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 51job by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 51job by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 51job by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 51job by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 171,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.46. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.87 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 37.97%.

JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.