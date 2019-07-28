3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.39. 3M also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.25-9.75 EPS.

NYSE MMM opened at $173.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73. 3M has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.08.

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

