3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.36. 3M also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.25-9.75 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.08.
Shares of MMM traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 3M has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73.
In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
