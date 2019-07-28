3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.36. 3M also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.25-9.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.08.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 3M has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

