3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $291,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 32.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $4,204,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi bought 29,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $245,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

