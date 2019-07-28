3,500 Shares in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,552,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,236,000 after buying an additional 25,643,624 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12,208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447,828 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 22,530,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,745 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36,353.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,168,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134,883 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,815 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.56. 3,825,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.00. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

