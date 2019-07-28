$28.87 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $28.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $30.04 billion. General Electric reported sales of $30.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $118.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.90 billion to $122.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $98.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.02 billion to $119.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,000,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296,160. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

