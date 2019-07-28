$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Caci International posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $10.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.71.

CACI traded up $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $217.32. 183,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.73. Caci International has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $218.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $37,740.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,040. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 169,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Caci International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

