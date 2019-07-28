1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth $12,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 246,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

