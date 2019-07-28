1SG Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, 1SG has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. 1SG has a market cap of $1.58 million and $6.10 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00007565 BTC on exchanges including OEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00425533 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010370 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,147 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official website is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

