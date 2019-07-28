1,998 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,873. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

