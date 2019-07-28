$19.29 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report $19.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.44 billion and the lowest is $18.89 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year sales of $76.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.46 billion to $77.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.32 billion to $81.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.48. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

