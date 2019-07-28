$150.04 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.93 million and the highest is $154.30 million. Teekay Lng Partners reported sales of $114.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year sales of $608.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.02 million to $628.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $617.96 million, with estimates ranging from $567.01 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.96 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.51. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

