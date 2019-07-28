$12.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.77. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $13.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $46.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.37 to $51.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $54.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.65 to $59.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,354.32.

GOOGL traded up $109.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,245.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,058,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,398. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,116.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $558,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.