$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Encana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.95 billion. Encana reported sales of $983.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

ECA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aeroflex in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 31,565,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,603,894. Encana has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 111,450 shares of company stock valued at $585,738. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 13.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 12.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 2.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

